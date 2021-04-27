Home / News / Daniel Sprong has three goals in two games since replacing an injured Alex Ovechkin in the lineup

Daniel Sprong has three goals in two games since replacing an injured Alex Ovechkin in the lineup

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

April 27, 2021 8:09 pm

The Washington Capitals are 4-0-1 this season without their captain, Alex Ovechkin, in the lineup. A big reason why is because the team has gotten timely contributions from their depth player.

Daniel Sprong… or should I say, Daniel Sprongvechkin, has been the latest player to step up. Sprong replaced Ovi on the left wing of the first line, which, by the way, is not his natural position, and has scored three times in the last two games.

Tuesday against the Islanders, the Dominating Dutchman scored one of the quickest goals of the Capitals season in the first period.

Video

There’s so much going on here. Sprong drives hard to the net, looks off a wide-open Kuzy, and roofs a shot to the top corner. Kuznetsov appears stunned by the perfectly placed shot and dramatically keeps the blade of his stick on the ice as Sprong celebrates.

The tally was 27 seconds shy of the fastest goal of the Capitals season.

Sprong also scored twice on Saturday in the Capitals’ 6-3 win over the Islanders – their first without Ovechkin in this series.

The goals put Sprong over double digits on the year (10). It’s the first time he’s hit the mark since 2018-19 when he scored a career high 14 goals. At this point, he’ll eclipse the mark by next week.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Isles

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

,