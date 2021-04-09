Caps at Sabres pregame: A new day

By Elyse Bailey
The Washington Capitals have hit the road less than 24 hours after their loss to the Boston Bruins. But today is a new day. While the Caps have lost the last four out of six games, hopefully they can turn it around tonight when they play the Buffalo Sabres. Key word is “hopefully”.
Puck drop will be 7 PM and Pete will have your recap.
|Record
|9-24-6
|25-11-4
|Shot Attempt %
|46.2%
|49.5%
|PDO
|97.8
|102.1
|Power Play
|22.9%
|24.3%
|Penalty Kill
|78.1%
|82.6%
Below are the lines we were working with last night. Since Sammy played last night, we’re probably going to see Vanecek get the start:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Eller – Carr
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/11
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/9
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
At this point, I’m sure everyone has seen the news that DMX has died at the age of 50. Most of my workout playlist is DMX, so I would like to personally thank him for making me want to lift a lot of weights.
One of the most iconic performances in music history.
DMX in front of the whole world at Woodstock 99 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/NhE11afUZA
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 9, 2021
