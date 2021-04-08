Home / News / Alex Ovechkin becomes eighth player in NHL history to have 16+ consecutive 20-goal seasons

By Ian Oland

April 8, 2021 9:35 pm

Alex Ovechkin’s second-period power-play goal not only got the Washington Capitals back into the game (that seemed destined to be a blowout loss), but it also accomplished more history in the process.

Ovechkin took a pass from John Carlson and one-timed the puck past Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman on a five-on-three PP. It was his 20th goal of the season. The goal came off a set-play off a faceoff four seconds into the two-man advantage.

Ovi is now the eighth player in NHL history to have 16+ consecutive 20-goal seasons. According to the NHL’s PR, Ovechkin’s also the fourth to do so from the start of his career.

The goal was also Ovi’s 266th career PPG, moving him past Brett Hull into sole possession of second place on the all-time list.

Ovi now only trails PPG leader, Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk, by eight.

The Russian machine has a ridiculous 13 goals in his last 17 games.

The goal was the 726th of his career. He is five goals away from tying Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

