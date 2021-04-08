Alex Ovechkin becomes eighth player in NHL history to have 16+ consecutive 20-goal seasons

Alex Ovechkin’s second-period power-play goal not only got the Washington Capitals back into the game (that seemed destined to be a blowout loss), but it also accomplished more history in the process.

Ovechkin took a pass from John Carlson and one-timed the puck past Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman on a five-on-three PP. It was his 20th goal of the season. The goal came off a set-play off a faceoff four seconds into the two-man advantage.

Video

Ovi is now the eighth player in NHL history to have 16+ consecutive 20-goal seasons. According to the NHL’s PR, Ovechkin’s also the fourth to do so from the start of his career.

Alex Ovechkin of the @Capitals is the eighth player in NHL history with 16+ consecutive 20-goal seasons and the fourth to do so from the start of his career. #NHLStats: https://t.co/WZ4oQOrKin pic.twitter.com/eKVOfv7BOx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 9, 2021

The goal was also Ovi’s 266th career PPG, moving him past Brett Hull into sole possession of second place on the all-time list.

Alex Ovechkin of the @Capitals scored the 266th power-play goal of his NHL career to pass Brett Hull (265) for sole possession of second place in League history. Dave Andreychuk tops the all-time list with 274. #NHLStats: https://t.co/XNMkzM1EKq pic.twitter.com/T4LNfJqFjS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 9, 2021

Ovi now only trails PPG leader, Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk, by eight.

Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play to cut the deficit to 3-1. It marks Ovechkin's 266th career power play goal, passing Brett Hull for the second most in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/EI1z81bWjJ — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 9, 2021

The Russian machine has a ridiculous 13 goals in his last 17 games.

The goal was the 726th of his career. He is five goals away from tying Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Caps are back in the game after this PP goal from ⁦@ovi8⁩ moving him into 2nd place on the NHl all-time PP goals list! ⁦@WesJohnsonVoice⁩ pic.twitter.com/QbPgCvlDgS — Byron J. Hudtloff (@ByronHudtloff) April 9, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington