Brought down by the Bruins: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have lost two in a row after dropping a 4-2 home matchup to the Boston Bruins. They have yet to play a decently good game in a longer spell than that.
The Caps outshot the Bruins 33 to 32 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 39 to 36.
Alex Ovechkin of the @Capitals is the eighth player in NHL history with 16+ consecutive 20-goal seasons and the fourth to do so from the start of his career. #NHLStats: https://t.co/WZ4oQOrKin pic.twitter.com/eKVOfv7BOx
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 9, 2021
