Nineteen seconds of fine: Bruins beat Caps 4-2

The Washington Capitals continue to flail in the month of April, racking up another loss that would have been humiliating if not for one little 19-second burst of fun.

The Bs scored 33 seconds into the game as Jeremy Lauzon’s shot caught Samsonov unaware. Anton Blidh scored after some bad defensive-zone play by Justin Schultz and an even badder bounce off the stanchion. Brad Marchand made it even worse with a shorthanded goal in the second period.

For nineteen seconds, stuff seemed good. The Caps got a big long power-play opportunity later in the seconds, during which Ovechkin sunk a one-timer off a faceoff and Oshie added another. But that was all the Caps could muster. The Bruins added a power-play goal in the third period.

Caps lose.

Before we get into the guts of the game, here’s a zoom-out. After being one of the best defensive teams in the league in February and March, Washington has been among the league’s worst so far in April. That continued in the first period of Thursday’s game.

Boston jumped out to a two-goal lead early, extended to three with Marchand’s shorty. That was a humiliating first half.

But with two penalties (one a double minor), the Caps looked good for 19 brief seconds, thanks to Ovi’s 20th of the year and Oshie’s 12th.

Not to be a buzzkill, but here’s Peerless being a total buzzkill.

Chilling fact… the Caps are 13-0-1 against NJD and BUF, 12-10-3 against the rest of the East. — ThePeerless (@ThePeerless) April 9, 2021

When TJ Oshie got high-sticked a few minutes later, his injury visible on his face and on the ice, there was no call. Tim Peel didn’t get fired for “managing” the game; he got fired for getting caught talking about doing what every ref does every game.

got high-sticked a few minutes later, his injury visible on his face and on the ice, there was no call. Tim Peel didn’t get fired for “managing” the game; he got fired for getting caught talking about doing what every ref does every game. Nick Jensen left the game for much of the second period. We don’t know why. I won’t speculate except to say that I am speculating that it was potty-related. He returned in the third.

Jakub Vrana‘s stat line was a bunch of zeroes until he loosed his first shot attempt nine minutes into the third period. He had two on the night. I think it’s safe to say that Peter Laviolette’s punitive benchings and scratches have not worked.

The Washington Capitals are yet to play a non-terrible game this month. The best they got in this one was “not good enough, considering you’re down by one.” Whatever changed at the end of March, it was a bad change. It should be changed back.

The Caps will have another chance to not embarrass me on Friday night. That game is against the Buffalo Sabres, so it’s either gonna be a hollow pity-win or just bottomless pit of humiliation. Can’t wait!

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington