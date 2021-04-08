Nineteen seconds of fine: Bruins beat Caps 4-2

The Washington Capitals continue to flail in the month of April, racking up another loss that would have been humiliating if not for one little 19-second burst of fun.
The Bs scored 33 seconds into the game as Jeremy Lauzon’s shot caught Samsonov unaware. Anton Blidh scored after some bad defensive-zone play by Justin Schultz and an even badder bounce off the stanchion. Brad Marchand made it even worse with a shorthanded goal in the second period.
For nineteen seconds, stuff seemed good. The Caps got a big long power-play opportunity later in the seconds, during which Ovechkin sunk a one-timer off a faceoff and Oshie added another. But that was all the Caps could muster. The Bruins added a power-play goal in the third period.
Caps lose.
Chilling fact… the Caps are 13-0-1 against NJD and BUF, 12-10-3 against the rest of the East.
— ThePeerless (@ThePeerless) April 9, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsBruins @JoeBpXp‘s bringing us some soft spring Easter colors for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/FQvrWsfH12
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 8, 2021
The Washington Capitals are yet to play a non-terrible game this month. The best they got in this one was “not good enough, considering you’re down by one.” Whatever changed at the end of March, it was a bad change. It should be changed back.
The Caps will have another chance to not embarrass me on Friday night. That game is against the Buffalo Sabres, so it’s either gonna be a hollow pity-win or just bottomless pit of humiliation. Can’t wait!
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On