Richard Panik clears waivers, assigned to Capitals’ taxi squad

Washington Capitals forward Richard Panik cleared waivers.

Panik was placed on waivers on Wednesday to open up some cap space ahead for the Capitals ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday at 3 PM.

Martin Frk (LA), Nick Merkley (NJ) and Richard Panik (WSH) clear waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 8, 2021

He was placed on the taxi squad shortly after he cleared.

#Caps loan forward Richard Panik to Taxi Squad and recall forward Daniel Carr from Taxi Squad to Caps roster. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 8, 2021

“I think that move gives us the flexibility to do anything,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “Nothing changes for him. He’s a part of our team.”

Daniel Carr was called up from the taxi squad and will replace Daniel Sprong in the lineup.

Panik has 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 36 games this season. He’s been a healthy scratch in three of the Capitals’ last five games coming into tonight’s game against Boston.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB