Caps vs Bruins pregame: A moment at home

The Capitals have returned home for a brief moment and will host the Boston Bruins for the fifth game in their series. The last time the Capitals played the Bruins, Tom Wilson got suspended for seven games. Let’s try to not do that again.

Puck drop is at 7 PM at Pete will have your recap.

Record 20-10-6 25-10-4 Shot Attempt % 53.1% 49.7% PDO 98.2 102.4 Power Play 24.1% 24.0% Penalty Kill 88.7% 82.9%

Projected Lines

We will have Ilya Samsonov in goal and Daniel Carr is taking Sprong’s place:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Eller – Carr

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Baseball Corner

Have to admit, I’m not a MASSIVE baseball person, but I’m very happy that baseball is back for all of you that love the game. Usually, I am a Nats fan, but thought this was very cool on the O’s side. Trey Mancini got a standing ovation from everyone in Baltimore when he returned to the field. He’s been out battling colon cancer and officially became cancer-free in November.

Storylines

BGHC Scholarship

Tell everyone you know, the Black Girl Hockey Club scholarship applications are now open! The program was designed to subsidize the costs of playing hockey for Black women ages 9-18 years old.

#BGHC scholarship applications are now open! Tell your friends! pic.twitter.com/ehaENPTV9m — Black Girl Hockey Club (@BlackGirlHockey) April 8, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB