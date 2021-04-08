Caps vs Bruins pregame: A moment at home

By Elyse Bailey
The Capitals have returned home for a brief moment and will host the Boston Bruins for the fifth game in their series. The last time the Capitals played the Bruins, Tom Wilson got suspended for seven games. Let’s try to not do that again.
Puck drop is at 7 PM at Pete will have your recap.
|Record
|20-10-6
|25-10-4
|Shot Attempt %
|53.1%
|49.7%
|PDO
|98.2
|102.4
|Power Play
|24.1%
|24.0%
|Penalty Kill
|88.7%
|82.9%
We will have Ilya Samsonov in goal and Daniel Carr is taking Sprong’s place:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Eller – Carr
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/11
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/9
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Have to admit, I’m not a MASSIVE baseball person, but I’m very happy that baseball is back for all of you that love the game. Usually, I am a Nats fan, but thought this was very cool on the O’s side. Trey Mancini got a standing ovation from everyone in Baltimore when he returned to the field. He’s been out battling colon cancer and officially became cancer-free in November.
A fitting ovation for @TreyMancini. 🧡🖤 #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/ekolHf974c
— MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2021
Tell everyone you know, the Black Girl Hockey Club scholarship applications are now open! The program was designed to subsidize the costs of playing hockey for Black women ages 9-18 years old.
#BGHC scholarship applications are now open! Tell your friends! pic.twitter.com/ehaENPTV9m
— Black Girl Hockey Club (@BlackGirlHockey) April 8, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
