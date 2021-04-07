Iced by the Isles: numbers for the morning after

One team decided that they wanted to win Tuesday night’s game and it was not the Washington Capitals. The New York Islanders blitzed the Caps net in the third period like the Caps weren’t even there on the way to a 1-0 victory.
The Isles outshot the Caps 39 to 29 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 54 to 45.
Tonight marked the first game this season that the Capitals did not score a goal. Entering tonight's game, Washington was one of two teams (Ottawa) in the NHL that had not been shutout.
