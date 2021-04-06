The tractor pull: Isles beat Caps 1-0

The Washington Capitals have been in grind-it-out mode for about a week now. Tuesday’s night road game against the New York Islanders was no exception.
First period: No goals.
Second period: No goals.
Third period: No goals for thirteen minutes, then Brock Nelson got a quick look from the slot to beat Vanecek.
That’s it. Caps lose.
This is the vibe right now:
uploading a clean one without the controls at bottom b/c Ian shamed me on discord pic.twitter.com/rB3ipITj5l
— Good Tweet Pete (@peterhassett) April 7, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsIsles Plum! @JoeBpXp pic.twitter.com/cKlaUc7jPl
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 6, 2021
Craig Laughlin and Joe Beninati described the Caps’ style of play lately as a “tractor pull.” Which is to say: not super exciting. The team was so shaken by that April Fools mess that they’ve changed their whole style in response. The games are not very compelling right now, and when they can be decided by one failed clear — that’s not a margin I think the Caps should be happy with.
Just seems like a mismatch of style to the team’s talent to me.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Isles
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On