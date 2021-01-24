Vitek Vanecek kisses post after it stops Taylor Hall’s penalty shot 😘

Vitek Vanecek is a character and some of his personality came out after a Taylor Hall penalty shot.

The Sabres star was allowed to go in alone on Vanecek after being tripped to the ice by a Capitals defenseman on a breakaway.

The game was tied 3-3 and if Hall scored, he would have given the Sabres the lead.

Instead, the post came to the rescue.

Taylor Hall rings iron on the penalty shot pic.twitter.com/a8uRrN3AiB — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 24, 2021

Hall didn’t even try a move on his penalty shot. He skated towards the net and quickly fired a wrist shot from the slot. The former MVP’s wrister beat Vanecek clean, but not the post. PING.

A gracious Vanecek immediately bent down and thanked the twine, giving it a kiss through his mask.

Vitek Vanecek kisses the post after the Taylor Hall penalty shot attempt #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/B49hL54qNz — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 24, 2021

Here are the precious GIFs.

Always thank your goal post, goalies. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJMBoypshN — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 24, 2021

Vanecek was once again sturdy in net for the Capitals on Sunday, surrendering no even-strength goals.

He made 45 saves on 48 Sabres shots in total.

