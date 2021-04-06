Caps at Islanders pregame: Vrana dance with somebody

By Elyse Bailey
The Capitals will be facing off against the New York Islanders to try and extend their win streak to three games…but also try to convince us that the last game against the Isles was just a fluke. Tonight we will see the return of Jakub Vrana to the line-up after being a healthy scratch for the previous two games. It’ll be a tough game, we will need all the energy from Jake the Snake.
The puck will be dropping at 7 PM and Good Tweet Pete will have your recap. More like Good Recap Pete if you ask me.
|Record
|24-10-4
|25-9-4
|Shot Attempt %
|50.1%
|49.8%
|PDO
|102.0
|102.4
|Power Play
|19.2%
|24.5%
|Penalty Kill
|80.2%
|82.6%
As mentioned above, Vrana has returned to the lineup and will be replacing Richard Panik. In net, we will have Vitek Vanecek. The rest should look pretty familiar:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/11
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/9
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Keep your eyes out for some potential lingering drama. The last Caps-Isles game ended in a gentlemanly fight between Zdeno Chara and Matt Martin at the buzzer. What also took place? TJ Oshie got cross-checked in the kidneys. Garnet Hathaway was challenged by Ross Johnston to a fight during a faceoff and both players got kicked out. The two teams then had an angry staredown at center ice before skating off. I feel like I’m recapping a popular TV show, but just don’t be surprised if this is a spicy showdown!
DC folks aged 16 and older: in case you didn’t see, get your appointment for your jabby jab!
UPDATE: On Monday, April 19, all DC residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
All essential workers in Phase 1C Tier 3 still become eligible on April 12.
Everyone should pre-register now:
Online: https://t.co/BmyOxFg0Qx
Call: 1-855-363-0333#DCHOPE pic.twitter.com/eeSO4I5YU2
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 5, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Isles
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On