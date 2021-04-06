Caps at Islanders pregame: Vrana dance with somebody

The Capitals will be facing off against the New York Islanders to try and extend their win streak to three games…but also try to convince us that the last game against the Isles was just a fluke. Tonight we will see the return of Jakub Vrana to the line-up after being a healthy scratch for the previous two games. It’ll be a tough game, we will need all the energy from Jake the Snake.

The puck will be dropping at 7 PM and Good Tweet Pete will have your recap. More like Good Recap Pete if you ask me.

Record 24-10-4 25-9-4 Shot Attempt % 50.1% 49.8% PDO 102.0 102.4 Power Play 19.2% 24.5% Penalty Kill 80.2% 82.6%

Projected Lines

As mentioned above, Vrana has returned to the lineup and will be replacing Richard Panik. In net, we will have Vitek Vanecek. The rest should look pretty familiar:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Bad Blood

Keep your eyes out for some potential lingering drama. The last Caps-Isles game ended in a gentlemanly fight between Zdeno Chara and Matt Martin at the buzzer. What also took place? TJ Oshie got cross-checked in the kidneys. Garnet Hathaway was challenged by Ross Johnston to a fight during a faceoff and both players got kicked out. The two teams then had an angry staredown at center ice before skating off. I feel like I’m recapping a popular TV show, but just don’t be surprised if this is a spicy showdown!

Storylines

DC Vaccines

DC folks aged 16 and older: in case you didn’t see, get your appointment for your jabby jab!

UPDATE: On Monday, April 19, all DC residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. All essential workers in Phase 1C Tier 3 still become eligible on April 12. Everyone should pre-register now:

Online: https://t.co/BmyOxFg0Qx

Call: 1-855-363-0333#DCHOPE pic.twitter.com/eeSO4I5YU2 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 5, 2021

