Home / News / Capitals become 13th team in NHL history to defeat same opponent 8 times in a single season

Capitals become 13th team in NHL history to defeat same opponent 8 times in a single season

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

April 4, 2021 6:40 pm

The Washington Capitals played kinda bad, but still managed to achieve a franchise first against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

The Capitals won 5-4 and swept New Jersey in their season series, defeating them all eight times they played (WSH: 8-0-0, NJD: 0-6-2). That’s a new franchise record.

You could say Washington bedeviled the Devils this season. 👀

According to the Capitals PR, this is only the 13th time an NHL team has beat an opponent eight different times since the Expansion Era (1967-68).

The Capitals outscored the Devils 32-19 this season, averaging 4 goals a game and giving up only 2.37. Alex Ovechkin scored six goals in those eight games overall.

Of course, most seasons don’t see teams playing an opponent eight different times, but the pandemic limited teams to only playing division rivals.

Game 1 | February 21 | Capitals win 4-3

Game 2 | February 27 | Capitals win 5-2

Game 3 | February 28 | Capitals win 3-2

Game 4 | March 9 | Capitals win 5-4 (OT)

Game 5 | March 25 | Capitals win 4-3

Game 6 | March 26 | Capitals win 4-0

Game 7 | April 2 | Capitals win 2-1 (OT)

Game 8 | April 4 | Capitals win 5-4

, ,