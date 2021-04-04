Capitals become 13th team in NHL history to defeat same opponent 8 times in a single season

The Washington Capitals played kinda bad, but still managed to achieve a franchise first against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

The Capitals won 5-4 and swept New Jersey in their season series, defeating them all eight times they played (WSH: 8-0-0, NJD: 0-6-2). That’s a new franchise record.

You could say Washington bedeviled the Devils this season. 👀

With the win against New Jersey, the Capitals have recorded eight wins against a single opponent in the same season for the first time in franchise history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 4, 2021

According to the Capitals PR, this is only the 13th time an NHL team has beat an opponent eight different times since the Expansion Era (1967-68).

It marks the 13th time since the expansion era (1967-68) a team has beaten an opponent eight times in a season, and the first time since 2007-08 (Montreal Canadiens: eight wins versus the Boston Bruins). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 4, 2021

The Capitals outscored the Devils 32-19 this season, averaging 4 goals a game and giving up only 2.37. Alex Ovechkin scored six goals in those eight games overall.

Alex Ovechkin (six goals, three assists) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (three goals, six assists) led the Capitals with nine points each in the eight games vs. the Devils this season. Travis Zajac led the Devils with six points in the eight games (two goals, four assists) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 4, 2021

Of course, most seasons don’t see teams playing an opponent eight different times, but the pandemic limited teams to only playing division rivals.

Game 1 | February 21 | Capitals win 4-3

Game 2 | February 27 | Capitals win 5-2

Game 3 | February 28 | Capitals win 3-2

Game 4 | March 9 | Capitals win 5-4 (OT)

Game 5 | March 25 | Capitals win 4-3

Game 6 | March 26 | Capitals win 4-0

Game 7 | April 2 | Capitals win 2-1 (OT)

Game 8 | April 4 | Capitals win 5-4