Eked it out on Easter: Caps beat Devils 5-4

The Washington Capitals met with the New Jersey Devils for the final time this season, looking to sweep all eight scheduled matchups. Could the Devs stem the embarrassment?
Travis Zajac was left wide open in the slot and made no mistake to open the scoring. TJ Oshie went hard to the cage and finished deftly over the shoulder of Blackwood to tie the game. Conor Sheary got some puck luck to give the Caps their first lead. Alex Ovechkin slammed home a loose puck on a power play to extend the lead.
Yegor Sharangovich shot through a screen to bring the Devils back into the game. Carl Hagelin struck shorthanded after Garnet Hathaway set him up splendidly. Evgeny Kuznetsov slid home the Caps fifth goal off a slick feed from Ovechkin. Jesper Bratt capitalized on some nonsense behind the Caps net to cut the deficit to two again. Travis Zajac got their fourth.
Caps beat Devils 5-4!
Next up for the Caps should be a fiery affair with the New York Islanders. I very much hope they don’t show up with the same effort they did in the last date with the Isles.
