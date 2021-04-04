Eked it out on Easter: Caps beat Devils 5-4

The Washington Capitals met with the New Jersey Devils for the final time this season, looking to sweep all eight scheduled matchups. Could the Devs stem the embarrassment?

Travis Zajac was left wide open in the slot and made no mistake to open the scoring. TJ Oshie went hard to the cage and finished deftly over the shoulder of Blackwood to tie the game. Conor Sheary got some puck luck to give the Caps their first lead. Alex Ovechkin slammed home a loose puck on a power play to extend the lead.

Yegor Sharangovich shot through a screen to bring the Devils back into the game. Carl Hagelin struck shorthanded after Garnet Hathaway set him up splendidly. Evgeny Kuznetsov slid home the Caps fifth goal off a slick feed from Ovechkin. Jesper Bratt capitalized on some nonsense behind the Caps net to cut the deficit to two again. Travis Zajac got their fourth.

Caps beat Devils 5-4!

That first period was ugly. The Devils are a bad team playing purposefully without one of their best forwards and yet the Caps spent about 90-percent of the opening frame scrambling in their own zone.

Ilya Samsonov had to make 17 stops in the first period and about six of those stops were from shots that seemed to go in when the Caps struggled against the Islanders last week.

The majority of the second period was better but without heroics from their young goaltender, the Caps would have been down two or more goals after forty minutes. The Caps grabbed a two-goal lead and then decided to forget they still had more of the period to play.

The numbers won’t really show it but I thought Conor Sheary was the Caps best skater in this game. He was rewarded with some puck luck after his one-timer hit a Devils player in front and caught MacKenzie Blackwood wrongfooted. It was his eighth goal of the season in his 35th game.

IT’S HOCKEY O’CLOCK! #ALLCAPS #LETSGOCAPS #EASTER #CAPSdevils Throwbacks because Dad picked today to apply some adhesive to the jerseys for the lettering coming up. pic.twitter.com/xAm3x1eE3x — Ovie the Bulldog (@OvietheBulldog) April 4, 2021

Defensive shell third. You know how that goes this season.

The Caps took their favorite three-goal lead and it melted away again. It’s really never been funny but it’s definitely not funny after like the 28th time this season.

Connor McMichael scored twice for Hershey against the Devils AHL affiliate yesterday and now leads the Bears in goal scoring with eight markers and is second in overall scoring with 12 points. Keep it up, Connor Mc.

Next up for the Caps should be a fiery affair with the New York Islanders. I very much hope they don’t show up with the same effort they did in the last date with the Isles.

