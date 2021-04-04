Angry Damon Severson goes down tunnel to privately break stick after Ilya Samsonov makes sensational save

New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson lost his s*&^ after Ilya Samsonov made his flashiest save of the season late in the second period.
Sammy’s miracle glove save kept the Capitals in the lead 3-2.
OH BABY!#ALLCAPS Ilya Samsonov robs #NJDevils Damon Severson.
Jack Hughes did a spin move around Conor Sheary, turning a nothing play into a two-on-one break with Severson. Hughes opted to pass to the young defenseman for a one-timer, but Samsonov stretched out to make an incredible glove save.
Severson immediately skated off the ice, went down the tunnel, and then started slamming his stick against the walls of Prudential Center.
This save by Ilya Samsonov on Damon Severson was so good that Severson had to go immediately down the tunnel and obliterate his stick pic.twitter.com/yyrIzejKiB
I can’t stop laughing.
That’s what happens when a team, and a goalie, is in your head. The Devils, who have lost to the Capitals all seven times this season, have done everything right against Washington through two periods (31 shots to 12), but still trail 3-2.
👀 SAMSONOV #ALLCAPS
