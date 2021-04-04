Alex Ovechkin scores 725th career goal on power play after being high-sticked in the face

Don’t poke the bear or you will feel its wrath.

Alex Ovechkin was accidentally high-sticked in the face by Devils defenseman Dmitry Kulikov in the second period. After checking to see if his remaining chiclets were still there (they were), Ovechkin took to the ice for the Capitals power play.

He scored 11 seconds later.

Video

The Devils opted to play zone with a man dedicated to Ovechkin on the penalty kill. Nicklas Backstrom skated the puck to the net and unleashed a shot that trickled through MacKenzie Blackwood’s pads. Ovechkin slammed the puck into the net for his 19th goal of the season. He sits five goals behind Auston Matthews (24) for the league lead.

An Easter treat pic.twitter.com/mEOueKpXjz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 4, 2021

The goal was Ovechkin’s 725th goal of his career and his 265th career power-play marker, tying him second for all-time with Brett Hull.

Ovechkin is now six goals behind Marcel Dionne (731) for the fifth-most in NHL history.

We are witnessing gr8ness, people.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Devils

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington