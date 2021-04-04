Connor McMichael scores twice, including game-winning goal against Binghamton Devils

Connor McMichael continues to dominate at the AHL level with the Hershey Bears.

The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick scored twice against the Binghamton Devils on Saturday. His second goal ended up being the game-winner.

Goal 1

Off and running early in this one, thanks to Connor McMichael! #HBH pic.twitter.com/nbQpQuDdh0 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 3, 2021

McMichael’s first tally came in the first period after he chipped a shot over Gilles Senn’s shoulder from just outside the crease.

Goal 2

McMichael’s second goal came with 3:14 remaining in the third period. The center broke the 2-2 tie by scoring on a semi-breakaway. Brian Pinho would add an empty-net shorty to give the Bears a 4-3 win. McMichael was named the game’s first star.

McMichael now has 12 points in 19 games this season with the Hershey Bears. He has the second-most points on the team, trailing only Garrett Pilon (16 points). McMichael’s eight goals lead all Bears players and places him tied for 14th league-wide.

Screenshot courtesy of the Hershey Bears