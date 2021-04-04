Connor McMichael scores twice, including game-winning goal against Binghamton Devils

Connor McMichael continues to dominate at the AHL level with the Hershey Bears.
The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick scored twice against the Binghamton Devils on Saturday. His second goal ended up being the game-winner.
Off and running early in this one, thanks to Connor McMichael! #HBH pic.twitter.com/nbQpQuDdh0
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 3, 2021
McMichael’s first tally came in the first period after he chipped a shot over Gilles Senn’s shoulder from just outside the crease.
This Connor McMichael guy's pretty clutch, eh? #HBH pic.twitter.com/Chv98vTjUx
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 3, 2021
McMichael’s second goal came with 3:14 remaining in the third period. The center broke the 2-2 tie by scoring on a semi-breakaway. Brian Pinho would add an empty-net shorty to give the Bears a 4-3 win. McMichael was named the game’s first star.
The 3 Stars of the Game in this afternoon’s 4-2 win over the Devils:
⭐️: @con91mcmichael
⭐️⭐️: @PheonixCopley
⭐️⭐️⭐️: @axelfjallby@PNCBank | #HBH pic.twitter.com/MZjbaJmX3L
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 3, 2021
McMichael now has 12 points in 19 games this season with the Hershey Bears. He has the second-most points on the team, trailing only Garrett Pilon (16 points). McMichael’s eight goals lead all Bears players and places him tied for 14th league-wide.
Screenshot courtesy of the Hershey Bears
