Jakub Vrana set to return against Islanders after being a healthy scratch for two games

Jakub Vrana will return to the ice on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders after being a healthy scratch for two consecutive games against the New Jersey Devils. The Capitals won both times Vrana was out.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette placed Vrana on the team’s third line along with Lars Eller and Daniel Sprong. Vrana will replace Richard Panik in the lineup.

Capitals lines at AM skate: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Sheary-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Eller-Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Dillon-Carlson

Orlov-Schultz

Chara-Jensen — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 6, 2021

Capitals rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek will start in net.

Vitek Vanecek has moved into the starter’s net at AM skate ahead of the Caps’ game vs the Islanders tonight. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 6, 2021

The 25-year-old Vrana had 23 points (10g, 13a) in 35 games this season despite getting limited ice time late in games.

Laviolette said last week that he hoped Vrana’s scratching “will reignite a fire inside of his game and start to push him in the right direction.”

He added that “We’ve had many conversations just about his play with regard to the competitiveness of it and the speed of it. He is a very skilled player but there are other aspects of the game that are very important… We’re looking for a higher level of play.”

Tonight’s game against the Islanders is big. The Islanders (52) trail the Capitals (54) by two standings points in the East Division.