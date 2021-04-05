MSE doubtful DC will allow Capitals and Wizards fans to return before end of regular season

Muriel Bowser announced in mid-March that local sports teams could apply to host fans after March 22. The Washington Nationals and DC United had their waivers approved at their outdoor stadiums, but weeks later, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s request to reopen Capital One Arena to Capitals and Wizards fans remains pending.

Monday, Mayor Bowser announced that while indoor capacity for Capitals and Wizards games cannot resume yet, a decision will be made “soon.”

Asked about updates on indoor capacity for Wizards/Caps games, Bowser says she expects the city will reach those decisions "soon." — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) April 5, 2021

MSE’s Monica Dixon issued a statement after Mayor Bowser’s press conference ended.

“The Caps and Wizards regular season ends in May and it appears we will complete the 20-21 season with no fans in attendance,” she wrote. “We are very disappointed with the District’s failure to grant our waiver as this means Washington DC is on track to be one of the last American cities to host fans at indoor sporting events.”

Here’s the full statement via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:

The Mayor announced in a press conference today that our requested waiver for fans to attend games at Capital One Arena at 10 percent of capacity remains pending with no definitive timeline on when a decision will be made by the District. The Caps and Wizards regular season ends in May and it appears we will complete the 20-21 season with no fans in attendance. We are very disappointed with the District’s failure to grant our waiver as this means Washington DC is on track to be one of the last American cities to host fans at indoor sporting events. We have articulated to District officials the numerous infrastructure upgrades and health and safety protocols we have in place to protect fans and staff – which adhere to the guidance issued by The WHO, CDC, DC Health, the NBA & NHL, and with consultation of MedStar Health. We will continue to work with the District to understand the metrics we must meet to obtain a waiver that will allow us to operate as safely as possible with a reasonable number of fans in the building.

Ted Leonsis later chimed in, terming the District’s slow-rolling of the decision a “failure.”

All of us @MSE are disappointed with the city’s failure to grant our waiver allowing fans to attend @Capitals & @WashWizards games this season. Our staff have worked tirelessly putting in place numerous infrastructure upgrades & health and safety protocols to protect fans & staff https://t.co/yOp6S49Zj1 — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) April 5, 2021

Despite these efforts, Washington, DC is on track to be one of the last American cities to host fans at indoor sporting events. Frustratingly, it remains unclear which metrics we must meet to obtain a waiver allowing a reasonable number of fans into @CapitalOneArena. — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) April 5, 2021

Nevertheless, our players, coaches and staff are determined to finish the season strong as we march towards the playoffs and can't wait to play in front of our fans again soon.

#DCAboveAll | #ALLCAPS | #RaisetheGame | #BeMonumental — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) April 5, 2021

MSE’s statement appears to try and put pressure on the District to stop dragging its feet. Part of why the DC government is likely holding on granting the waiver is due to a feared fourth wave of positive coronavirus cases fueled by more transmissible variants of the disease.

“It’s kind of like a race between the potential for a surge and our ability to vaccinate as many people as we possibly can,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview Friday with NPR’s Morning Edition. “And hopefully, if you want to make this a metaphorical race, the vaccine is going to win this one.”

The Washington Nationals recently had Opening Day and their opening series of the season postponed due to several positive cases. Meanwhile, in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks have 17 players COVID protocol due to an outbreak.