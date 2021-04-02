Caps at Devils pregame: Double date

By Elyse Bailey
The Washington Capitals have headed to New Jersey to play their final two games against the Devils. The game that took place last night against the Islanders was an April Fools joke. I’m not going to hear any other opinions on the matter.
Puck will be dropping at 7 PM and Peter will have your recap.
|Record
|13-16-5
|23-9-4
|Shot Attempt %
|51.0%
|50.0%
|PDO
|99.5
|102.5
|Power Play
|13.1%
|24.7%
|Penalty Kill
|72.7%
|81.7%
The lines below are from the previous game, we will know more closer to game time. Thinking we probably won’t see Samsonov in goal, he might need a rest especially after the hit in the head he took:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/11
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/9
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
I haven’t stopped thinking about this save. Reminds me of another very good save that also took place against the Vegas Golden Knights…
sheeeeeesh pic.twitter.com/AgTrj9D0uL
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) April 2, 2021
Mario death sound💀💀💀 @realtms5 pic.twitter.com/TtJEATWiIp
— Up-Close Avs 👁👄👁 (@theavsabs) April 1, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Devils
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On