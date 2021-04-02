Caps at Devils pregame: Double date

The Washington Capitals have headed to New Jersey to play their final two games against the Devils. The game that took place last night against the Islanders was an April Fools joke. I’m not going to hear any other opinions on the matter.

Puck will be dropping at 7 PM and Peter will have your recap.

Record 13-16-5 23-9-4 Shot Attempt % 51.0% 50.0% PDO 99.5 102.5 Power Play 13.1% 24.7% Penalty Kill 72.7% 81.7%

Projected Lines

The lines below are from the previous game, we will know more closer to game time. Thinking we probably won’t see Samsonov in goal, he might need a rest especially after the hit in the head he took:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Close one

I haven’t stopped thinking about this save. Reminds me of another very good save that also took place against the Vegas Golden Knights…

Storylines

BOINK

There is an angel on Twitter that took the video of Nathan MacKinnon throwing his helmet and dubbed different sounds over it. Please take a scroll through the thread , but wanted to take a moment to highlight one of my personal favorites: Mario death sound💀💀💀 @realtms5 pic.twitter.com/TtJEATWiIp — Up-Close Avs 👁👄👁 (@theavsabs) April 1, 2021

