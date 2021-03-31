Buffalo Sabres end losing streak at NHL record 18 games

Throw some confetti and pump your fists. The Buffalo Sabres have won for the first time since February 23, ending a streak of futility nearly unmatched in NHL history.

The Sabres defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Wednesday to end their losing streak at 18 games. It’s tied for the the longest losing streak in NHL history with the 2003-04 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sabres jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period after goals by Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar.

The Flyers’ Ivan Provorov scored 3:50 into the second period to narrow the Sabres’ lead by one. But then… it happened. Buffalo poured it on and scored 4 (!) unanswered goals to win 6-1.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott gave up four goals on 16 shots before being pulled for Alex Lyon late in the second period. Lyon fared better stopping nine of 10 shots.

the sabres aren’t playin around tonight https://t.co/PzfBQJoHP3 — RMNB (@russianmachine) April 1, 2021

Anyways. Congratulations, Buffalo. We’re happy for y’all!

Linus says it all. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EVWUFOZWvg — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 1, 2021

The Buffalo Sabres end their 18-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Flyers pic.twitter.com/oKqnpkuh9m — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 1, 2021