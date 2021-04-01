Ilya Samsonov hit in head by TJ Oshie, leaves game in first minute

Update: Ilya Samsonov returned to the game with 3:04 remaining in the first period.

After taking a head hit from TJ Oshie, Caps goalie Ilya Samsonov left Thursday’s game on Long Island during the very first shift.

Video

Just seconds after puck drop, Samsonov was gathering the puck behind his net when TJ Oshie swept around. Through an apparent miscommunication, Oshie’s shoulder connected with Samsonov’s head.

Ilya Samsonov was forced to leave the game just 30 seconds in after T.J. Oshie collided with him. pic.twitter.com/n2rpTyVdSN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2021

Samsonov dropped to the ice, spoke to trainers, then left the game, perhaps for concussion protocol. Vitek Vanecek came on in relief.

The play is yet another unfortunate incident for Sammy as he’s tried to take over the Capitals’ starting spot in net. The Russian goaltender landed on the COVID-19 Unavailability List in January after contracting the disease. He missed six weeks of time. When he returned, Samsonov played well winning seven of eight starts.

Last year, Samsonov missed the 2020 playoffs after reportedly injuring his back and neck while ATV’ing during quarantine.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington