John Carlson scores historic first Capitals’ McNugget Minute goal

Congratulations to John Carlson who scored a historic goal against the New York Islanders, Thursday night.

Carlson scored the first McNugget Minute goal in Washington Capitals history. The Norris Trophy finalist scored with 59 seconds remaining in the second period. It was his second goal of the game.

Carlson scored on a tap-in after a pretty passing play with Jakub Vrana and Daniel Sprong. The first-pairing defenseman scored from just outside the crease after jumping into the play on a rush where the Isles defense got discombobulated.

A beautiful sequence pic.twitter.com/2SorhPDJw8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 2, 2021

The McNugget Minute is a recently activated promotion McDonald’s is running with NBC Sports Washington this season where if the Capitals score a goal in the last minute of any period, you can get a free six-piece box of Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s the very next day. All you have to do is make a purchase of $1 or more using the McDonald’s app.

Any goal that comes in the final minute of the first, second, and third periods gives us the juicy gift of McNuggets.

See…this game isn't all bad! When the Capitals score a goal in the last minute of any regulation period, fans get a free 6 piece Chicken McNuggets with minimum $1 purchase the next day on the app. 📲: https://t.co/qh48FCCHxI#ALLCAPS | @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/Yvc5z5wwTA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 2, 2021

“YES!” That’s lunch tomorrow, baby!!” NBC Sports Washington analyst Craig Laughlin remarked while clapping on-air.

According to Capitals Outsider, who did some incredible McNugget Minute research, the Capitals had scored 32 goals in the final minute of a period in the last 101 games heading into the March 28 Rangers game.

Now please someone find John’s goal puck, dip it in some sweet and sour sauce, frame it, and put it in a museum so our children’s children can see it.

no matter the result, will now choose to remember this as the mcnugget minute game thx pic.twitter.com/04WnaeaEgV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 2, 2021

