Throw that game over the side of a bridge: numbers for the morning after

If you wanted to know what an absolutely embarrassing defensive effort looks like…well do I have the game for you. The Caps let the Islanders do quite literally whatever they wanted on the way to an 8-4 loss.

The Isles outshot the Caps 33 to 22 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 45 to 43.

The Islanders had 17 high danger chances in this game at five-on-five to the Caps three. I don’t think I can remember doing one of these posts where it has ever, ever, ever been that bad. They were maybe half a step away from being better off just cherry-picking three forwards all game. Awful, garbage, trash, bad.

Brenden Dillon seems like a really cool dude but man does that contract look like it’s probably gonna be a mistake. I’ll toot my own horn a little because I called that from the second it was signed and it wouldn’t be a morning numbers post if I didn’t. Dillon was on the ice for five of the eight goals against and principally responsible for two of them.

TJ Oshie: "There were some mental errors on a lot of guys' parts… A lot of us weren't sharp. We gave them Grade A scoring chances and they capitalized on most of them." — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 2, 2021

Alex Ovechkin didn’t score again. That’s arguably even worse than the loss.

There is a game tomorrow. A lineup jumble would probably be a good idea. I have thoughts on the roster as well with the trade deadline coming up but I’ll keep those to myself for now.

