Throw that game over the side of a bridge: numbers for the morning after

If you wanted to know what an absolutely embarrassing defensive effort looks like…well do I have the game for you. The Caps let the Islanders do quite literally whatever they wanted on the way to an 8-4 loss.
The Isles outshot the Caps 33 to 22 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 45 to 43.
TJ Oshie: "There were some mental errors on a lot of guys' parts… A lot of us weren't sharp. We gave them Grade A scoring chances and they capitalized on most of them."
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 2, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Headline photo: KP8 Design
