Flyin’ high: Caps beat Flyers 5-3

The Washington Capitals headed north to face off against the Flyers for the third time this season and golly gee whizz what a win. I was way too stressed out.

A good chunk of scoring kicked off in the first period with a gorgeous slapshot from Alex Ovechkin. The Flyers quickly responded, but Connor Sheary answered back to bring the score to 2-1 heading into the second period.

John Carlson, welcome to the 500 points club. Carlson scored a fabulous goal with 13:02 left in the second period to increase the Caps lead, but Nic Dowd would score one more to bring the Caps up 4-1. Some broken glass along the boards caused a bit of a delay, but the Caps held on for the final bit left in the period.

Can’t lie, I was nervous for the third after the whole collapsing thing from the last game. After the Flyers got a quick goal with 18:17 left in the third period, I was even more nervous. What happened next? You guessed it, another Flyers goal! A Nic Dowd empty netter would bring our stress levels down.

Caps beat Flyers 5-3!

Got COVID vaccinated today and hindsight 20/20, my legendary @ovi8 shirt may have been alarming to non sports fans…..I wasn’t thinking….. @russianmachine 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wXOJqeFx5H — Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk) March 12, 2021

The Caps are staying in Philadelphia for a bit and will face off against them again on Saturday evening! Here’s hoping the Caps get some rest and give a more….stable (?) performance so we can get a cute little streak going.

Full RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington