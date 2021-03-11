Flyin’ high: Caps beat Flyers 5-3

By Elyse Bailey
The Washington Capitals headed north to face off against the Flyers for the third time this season and golly gee whizz what a win. I was way too stressed out.
A good chunk of scoring kicked off in the first period with a gorgeous slapshot from Alex Ovechkin. The Flyers quickly responded, but Connor Sheary answered back to bring the score to 2-1 heading into the second period.
John Carlson, welcome to the 500 points club. Carlson scored a fabulous goal with 13:02 left in the second period to increase the Caps lead, but Nic Dowd would score one more to bring the Caps up 4-1. Some broken glass along the boards caused a bit of a delay, but the Caps held on for the final bit left in the period.
Can’t lie, I was nervous for the third after the whole collapsing thing from the last game. After the Flyers got a quick goal with 18:17 left in the third period, I was even more nervous. What happened next? You guessed it, another Flyers goal! A Nic Dowd empty netter would bring our stress levels down.
Caps beat Flyers 5-3!
Got COVID vaccinated today and hindsight 20/20, my legendary @ovi8 shirt may have been alarming to non sports fans…..I wasn’t thinking….. @russianmachine 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wXOJqeFx5H
— Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk) March 12, 2021
Matching penalties on Chara and Konecny. pic.twitter.com/jwRELFMgMn
— Philly Hockey Now (@phillyhockeynow) March 12, 2021
A subdued but sophisticated @JoeBpXp in tonight’s remote #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/LADPASzRlH
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) March 12, 2021
The Caps are staying in Philadelphia for a bit and will face off against them again on Saturday evening! Here’s hoping the Caps get some rest and give a more….stable (?) performance so we can get a cute little streak going.
