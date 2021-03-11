TJ Oshie continues butt taps tradition in warmups with ghost of Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson missed his third straight game on Thursday after being suspended for seven games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. But that doesn’t mean his presence wasn’t felt on the ice.
During warmups, TJ Oshie continued the pair’s NHL-best pregame ritual even though Wilson, with his mauled paw, was watching from home.
brb sobbing 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mua1a4Uqku
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 11, 2021
Oshie imagined that Ghost Tom whacking him on the bootay and fell to the ice dramatically. I love it.
Never change, Teej. Stay weird.
lol guys what#CapsDevils @TJOshie77 @tom_wilso pic.twitter.com/eKnEaki85f
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) February 28, 2021
hiiii @TJOshie77 👋#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/g8C2hkbjry
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) February 28, 2021
Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals
