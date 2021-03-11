Home / News / John Carlson scores 500th career point, becomes first defenseman in Capitals history to reach the mark

John Carlson scores 500th career point, becomes first defenseman in Capitals history to reach the mark

By Ian Oland

March 11, 2021 9:01 pm

John Carlson just became the first Capitals defenseman in franchise history to score 500 points.

Point number 500 came on a beautiful one-timer goal set up by Jakub Vrana.

Vrana did all the hard work here minus the finish. V gained the offensive zone, curled down the right wing, and then found Carlson driving the center lane. Carlson beat Brian Elliott far side with the perfect finish.

“I saw the other team was a little puck focused on their backcheck,” Carlson said at intermission to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Keith Jones. “Just tried to find some open space. V turned up at the right time and saw me. He made a great play to get it to me.”

Carlson now has 111 goals and 389 assists.

The Capitals published a tribute video honoring Carly shortly after the goal.

Carlson is one of only 10 other active defensemen who have reached 500 points and the third-fastest (783 games) to reach the mark (Erik Karlsson: 613 games; Kris Letang: 753 games).

Carlson is also the ninth player overall in Capitals franchise history to reach the mark.

According to the Capitals PR, Carlson, who already has the most points in Capitals’ history for defensemen, is four assists shy of passing Mike Gartner (392a) for the fourth-most assists and three goals shy (111) of passing both Mike Green (113) and Calle Johansson (113) for the third-most goals in franchise history by a defenseman.

