Alex Ovechkin makes Carter Hart pay after bad turnover

Alex Ovechkin was the benefactor of an XL pizza with extra cheese in the first period of the Capitals-Flyers game.

For those who don’t know:

pizza [ peet-suh ] – noun – a delicious Italian dish and in hockey, a bad turnover up the middle of the ice.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart looked to clear the puck up the boards to a teammate. Instead, his pass missed the target and the puck bounced out to the slot to one of the greatest scorers in NHL history.

What a clapper, folks. If I was in the net instead of Hart, I would have just skated out of the goal and let him have it because I value my life more than this.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 715th career of his career, placing him two tallies behind Phil Esposito (717) to tie for sixth all the time. It was also Ovi’s 21st goal in 30 career games in Philly, tying him for the second-most goals by an opponent in Philly since 1980.

Per @Laughlin18, Alex Ovechkin now has 21 goals in 30 career games in Philadelphia. 🔥 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 12, 2021

Most goals on the road in Philly since 1980:

Mario 24

Jagr 21

Ovi 20

Sid 20

Geno 17 — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) March 12, 2021

