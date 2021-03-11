Nic Dowd loses puck into the net for game-winner, scores empty netter from behind Capitals goal

Nic Dowd was the hero tonight against the Flyers, but it was absurd.

His first goal was a complete trainwreck while his second tally was breathtakingly beautiful.

Dowd’s first goal came on a power move to the net. Dowder tried to deke the puck onto his forehand but lost control of it instead. The puck bounced off Shane Gotisbehere’s skates and into the net past Brian Elliott.

Dowd shrugged and laughed as he celebrated in the corner.

Later, in the third period, Dowd closed the game in the final minute with an empty-net goal FROM BEHIND ILYA SAMSONOV.

Dowder iced it from deeeeeeeeep pic.twitter.com/qyUUp8j4zz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2021

The puck hit the direct center of the net, getting caught behind the goal stanchion. According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, the puck traveled 185 (!!!) feet.

The game marked Dowd’s second career multi-goal game (March 7, 2020 at PIT). He now has five goals on the season.

“I scored my first goal without taking a shot and scored my second goal from the other end,” Dowd said postgame. “I think that was probably definitely my longest goal.”

Just replace “Ruby” with “Judy” in this Kaiser Chiefs song and it’s basically the perfect tribute to Nic Dowd.

