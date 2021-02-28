Caps at Devils pregame: View from the top

The Capitals are still in New Jersey to play in the second game of a back-to-back weekend series against the Devils. The Capitals are currently 5-1-1 in their past seven games and are leading the MassMutual NHL® East Division with 26 points. Keep it up, boys.

Evgeny Kuznetsov will not be playing again today (upper body injury) and Ilya Samsonov will start in goal.

Puck drop is at 3 PM and Christopher from the comments will have your recap.

Record 7-7-2 11-5-4 Shot Attempt % 51.6% 49.5% PDO 100.9 102.0 Power Play 17.0% 30.8% Penalty Kill 60.0% 79.1%

Projected Lines

Daniel Sprong will be in for Kuznetsov again and Samsonov will be in goal. Vanecek will back him up. News on the Devils’ side, Nico Hischier won’t be playing today:

Ovechkin – Eller – Sheary

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Panik – Oshie – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 2/28 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Birthday for Baby V

Casual little shout out (including one from Vitek Vanecek) to our small, mischievous prince- Jakub Vrana. Live it up, baby V. We love ya.



In honor of Vrana scoring on Joe B’s birthday… 🙊 pic.twitter.com/rmBFCSwYcJ — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 15, 2018

drunk & dancing vrana lovers, you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/whWwlDsK2W — 𝘯𝘩𝘭 𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘺. (@vranaftpastrnak) January 1, 2019

drunk vrana is back pic.twitter.com/D9B3lfLpYb — 𝘯𝘩𝘭 𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘺. (@vranaftpastrnak) July 17, 2019

