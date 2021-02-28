Caps at Devils pregame: View from the top

By Elyse Bailey
The Capitals are still in New Jersey to play in the second game of a back-to-back weekend series against the Devils. The Capitals are currently 5-1-1 in their past seven games and are leading the MassMutual NHL® East Division with 26 points. Keep it up, boys.
Evgeny Kuznetsov will not be playing again today (upper body injury) and Ilya Samsonov will start in goal.
Puck drop is at 3 PM and Christopher from the comments will have your recap.
|Record
|7-7-2
|11-5-4
|Shot Attempt %
|51.6%
|49.5%
|PDO
|100.9
|102.0
|Power Play
|17.0%
|30.8%
|Penalty Kill
|60.0%
|79.1%
Daniel Sprong will be in for Kuznetsov again and Samsonov will be in goal. Vanecek will back him up. News on the Devils’ side, Nico Hischier won’t be playing today:
Ovechkin – Eller – Sheary
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Panik – Oshie – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|2/28
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
Casual little shout out (including one from Vitek Vanecek) to our small, mischievous prince- Jakub Vrana. Live it up, baby V. We love ya.
In honor of Vrana scoring on Joe B’s birthday… 🙊 pic.twitter.com/rmBFCSwYcJ
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 15, 2018
drunk & dancing vrana lovers, you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/whWwlDsK2W
— 𝘯𝘩𝘭 𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘺. (@vranaftpastrnak) January 1, 2019
drunk vrana is back pic.twitter.com/D9B3lfLpYb
— 𝘯𝘩𝘭 𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘺. (@vranaftpastrnak) July 17, 2019
