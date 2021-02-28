Home / Pregame / Caps at Devils pregame: View from the top

Caps at Devils pregame: View from the top

By Elyse Bailey

February 28, 2021 2:16 pm

The Capitals are still in New Jersey to play in the second game of a back-to-back weekend series against the Devils. The Capitals are currently 5-1-1 in their past seven games and are leading the MassMutual NHL® East Division with 26 points. Keep it up, boys.

Evgeny Kuznetsov will not be playing again today (upper body injury) and Ilya Samsonov will start in goal.

Puck drop is at 3 PM and Christopher from the comments will have your recap.

Record 7-7-2 11-5-4
Shot Attempt % 51.6% 49.5%
PDO 100.9 102.0
Power Play 17.0% 30.8%
Penalty Kill 60.0% 79.1%

Projected Lines

Daniel Sprong will be in for Kuznetsov again and Samsonov will be in goal. Vanecek will back him up. News on the Devils’ side, Nico Hischier won’t be playing today:

Ovechkin – Eller – Sheary
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Panik – Oshie – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen

Samsonov
Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20
NJD 🌮 🌮 2/28 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4
PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1
NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Birthday for Baby V

Casual little shout out (including one from Vitek Vanecek) to our small, mischievous prince- Jakub Vrana. Live it up, baby V. We love ya.

