Peter’s got a new record coming out Wednesday: Asperitas

Hi everybody. You may know me for being insufferable about hockey, but I’m also a music human, which sounds less pretentious and job-y than “musician” does to me right now. I’ve got a new record coming out on Wednesday, and maybe you’ll like it.

(Probably not, but maybe.)

I don’t like doing artist statements, because the art hopefully does that for me, but I need to fill out this story with more words so here are some more words. Our group is called Late-Night Delivery, though I’ve done this record effectively solo. The record is called Asperitas, which is an uncommon kind of cloud that makes it feel like you’re underwater while there are rough waves just above you. It’s not a very subtle metaphor.

That’s the regular theme throughout the record, but there’s a lot going on musically. That’s maybe another way of saying it’s aggressively non-commercial and you might not like this. There aren’t any hooks, though there are some pretty melodies. There’s a lot of genre-hopping (jazz, rock, hip-hop), and some weird time changes. There’s some djent and at least two bass solos.

Again: you really might not like this.

If that’s the case, I super don’t mind. I might be slightly bothered when someone doesn’t like a catchy pop song I wrote, but for me this is a different animal. I’m trying to make music these days without expectations. “Just because.” The only reason I’m sharing this with you is because that’s just what you do with things you care about. And I deeply care about this.

One year ago I wrote about how I was worried that the pandemic could magnify the feelings of alienation and loneliness that already felt oppressive before the lockdowns began. This record is about those same feelings.

Mostly. Also, there’s a track called “Drowning Dream” which features Cidida of Young Planet. That one is about being rad and how much Phil Collins sucks. But it’s also kind of about smallpox and time travel, so it works.

Asperitas will be out on Wednesday, March 3. You can “pre-save” it and get it on a bunch of platforms, all collected right here:

latenight.delivery

I am dedicating this record to the memory of Sean McGrath, a special young person who I admired a lot, and who was taken from us way too soon.

Thanks.