Home / News / Florida Panthers place Brett Connolly on waivers

Florida Panthers place Brett Connolly on waivers

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

February 28, 2021 1:10 pm

The Florida Panthers made a surprise transaction on Sunday.

The Panthers put former Capital and 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Brett Connolly, on waivers. Connolly has two years remaining on a four-year, $14 million contract ($3.5 AAV) he originally signed on July 1, 2019.

The upstart Panthers currently sit in second place of the Central Division (13-4-3, 29 standings points).

If Connolly goes unclaimed, the Panthers will likely place him on their taxi squad.

So far this season, Connolly has three points (1g, 2a) in 15 games while having slightly below average underlying play.

Connolly’s role has changed on the team as he fell out of favor with head coach Joel Quenneville. The right wing skated on the Panthers’ fourth line Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He had a season-low 7:57 of ice time per ESPN. He had been scratched four of the last five games before his appearance last night.

During his first full season with the Panthers, Connolly continued to score at a torrid pace just like he did in Washington, tallying 19 goals and 33 points in 69 games.

Recently, Brett became a dad for the first time with his wife Katrina.

, ,