Dunking on the Devs: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got out to a hot start in New Jersey and road that start all the way to another W over the Devils. A Saturday afternoon battle ended 5-2 in favor of the Caps before the two teams duke it out again later today.
The shots ended up tied at 24 apiece and the shot attempts at five-on-five did as well at 43 apiece.
The Capitals are 5-1-1 over their last seven games and have earned an NHL-best 11 points during that span.
