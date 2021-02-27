Saturday sweetness: Caps beat Devils 5-2

Another afternoon start in February? Oh, you shouldn’t have, NHL. The Washington Capitals came into Saturday’s action on the road against the New Jersey Devils looking to silence two types of demons. The aforementioned Devils and the early start curse.
The Caps started this one hot as Garnet Hathaway slammed home a feed from Justin Schultz, Daniel Sprong deflected a wrister from Brenden Dillon that changed directions multiple times and eventually found its way to the back of the net, and Lars Eller finished a three-on-one break to give the Caps an early 3-0 lead. Nico Hischier would spoil the fun a tad as he got New Jersey on the board for the first time on the man advantage.
Pavel Zacha stormed the net, knocked both Tom Wilson and Vitek Vanecek over, got up, and slotted the Devils second of the day home. Jake the snake Vrana put the Caps ahead for good late in the third. Nic Dowd empty netter.
Caps beat Devils 5-2!
Devils 2008 fifth-round draft pick Kory Nagy one of the two linesmen working the game today at Prudential Center.
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsDevils A classic striped suit featuring a paisley tie. The pink pocket square perfectly brings out the flourishes of bright color in the tie. 10/10. @JoeBpXp pic.twitter.com/vyiHZhIZLi
The Caps will be in the same building, playing the same team, at almost the same time tomorrow, and I’m recapping again. So just change your gameday routine up by a couple of hours and I’ll see you back here.
