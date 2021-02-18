Caps vs Sabres pregame: Keeping momentum

The Capitals are at home and hosting the Buffalo Sabres on this wintery evening. After the win on Tuesday night, the Capitals are hoping they can keep the good vibes going and extend their streak. Personally, I would appreciate that as well. Winning is way more fun than losing.

Puck drops at 7 PM and Peter will be your recapper. How lucky are you?

Record 4-6-2 7-4-3 Shot Attempt % 49.1% 48.6% PDO 96.3 101.9 Power Play 30.2% 30.6% Penalty Kill 81.5% 81.3%

Projected Lines

No changes to the lines. Big shout out to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post, as always. Vanecek is getting his 12th straight start:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Sheary – Eller – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Chara – Schultz

Orlov – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 😷 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Welcome to Mars

The NASA Perseverance rover landed on Mars today after a seven month journey. For the next few years, Perseverance will gather data on ancient microbial life and will bring back samples from Mars to Earth so that, one day, humans can visit. Space is very cool, check out its first image:

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

Looks like there might actually already be signs of human life on the mysterious planet?! Who knew!

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB