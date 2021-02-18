Ilya Samsonov will return to the Capitals ahead of this weekend’s back-to-back games

Ilya Samsonov will practice with the Hershey Bears on Thursday before returning to the Capitals for back-to-back home games against the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils this weekend.

Samsonov started his second straight game for the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, backstopping the Capitals’ AHL affiliate to a 2-1 win.

Samsonov will practice in Hershey today before returning to D.C., per Laviolette, who said the weekend rotation in net hasn't been decided. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 18, 2021

Laviolette did not tip his hand on if Samsonov would play in either of this weekend’s games.

Meanwhile, Vitek Vanecek will make his twelfth straight start Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.

The @Capitals are pleased with how Vitek Vanecek has handled pressure-packed situations so far this season. He gets to see the Sabres again tonight in D.C. Pregame coverage begins at 6 pm E on @NBCSWashington. Please join @Laughlin18 and me for the call from the rink. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0DAd4YGofe — Joe Beninati (@JoeBpXp) February 18, 2021

Vanecek ended the Capitals’ four-game losing streak on Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

