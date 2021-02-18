Home / News / Ilya Samsonov will return to the Capitals ahead of this weekend’s back-to-back games

Ilya Samsonov will return to the Capitals ahead of this weekend’s back-to-back games

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

February 18, 2021 11:42 am

Ilya Samsonov will practice with the Hershey Bears on Thursday before returning to the Capitals for back-to-back home games against the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils this weekend.

Samsonov started his second straight game for the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, backstopping the Capitals’ AHL affiliate to a 2-1 win.

Laviolette did not tip his hand on if Samsonov would play in either of this weekend’s games.

Meanwhile, Vitek Vanecek will make his twelfth straight start Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Vanecek ended the Capitals’ four-game losing streak on Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

,