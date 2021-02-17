Washington Spirit gain several notable investors including Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager

The Washington Spirit, D.C’s National Women’s Soccer League team, has a new group of investors heading into their ninth season and you might have heard of them.

According to the Washington Post’s Steven Goff, Chelsea Clinton, daughter of President Bill Clinton, and Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of Geroge W. Bush, are among those new investors. Maryland-native Dominique Dawes, a former Olympic gymnast best known for being the first African American woman to win an individual medal in gymnastics, and Briana Scurry, the former U.S World Cup goalkeeper, are also investing in the Spirit.

More and more prominent women are continuing to invest in the NWSL to raise awareness for women’s professional sports.

Actresses Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, and Jessica Chastain along with tennis-pro, Serena Williams, announced their investment last summer in the new 2022 expansion team, Angle City FC in Los Angeles.

Steve Baldwin bought a majority stake in the Spirit in 2018 from Bill Lynch, who remains a co-owner of the team. The Spirit had played all their home games primarily at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Montgomery County before Baldwin partnered with MLS’s DC United to move the women’s home games to Audi Field in the city and Segra Field in Leesburg. This gives the team the opportunity to have more fans in attendance and create a fan base just like DC United.

Before the 2021 season starts, the NWSL will kick off with the Challenge Cup from April 9th-May 8th. The regular season will follow starting in mid-May.

