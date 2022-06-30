Report: Alex Ovechkin never sent check to officially become investor of Washington Spirit

Sportico’s Emily Caron and Eben Novy-Williams are reporting that Alex Ovechkin is not *actually* an investor of the Washington Spirit.

Ovechkin did not complete the paperwork or send in his check to become an investor in the National Women’s Soccer League team and missed out on what could have been a “fast and potentially lucrative return” per the reporters.

The announcement that Ovechkin invested in the team was made shortly before the first round of the 2021 playoffs where the Washington Capitals took on the Boston Bruins — one of the busiest times of the season. In the summer, the Spirit became embroiled in a constant wave of controversy, including an abuse scandal and a very public ownership fight, which is where Ovechkin may have had pause to put his name and money behind the team.

According to Sportico’s reporting, Ovechkin is the only one of 40-plus investors to not send in a check. The Spirit’s investor group included big names like Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager, and Dominique Dawes.

“Nastya and I are very excited to join the Washington Spirit investor group,” Ovechkin said in the initial press release. “I’m excited to help grow women’s soccer in Washington DC. Being a huge soccer fan that I am, I can’t wait to attend the DC Spirit games and practices and help promote these great players!”

Ovechkin did a press conference after the announcement with former owner Steve Baldwin who eventually sold the team in February 2022 to Y. Michele Kang for $35 million.

Despite not investing, Ovechkin still showed public support to the Washington Spirit on social media, such as sending congratulations to the team after winning their first championship in 2021.

🏆 You took the biggest step!!! Congrats @WashSpirit Make DC Proud !!🍾🍻 pic.twitter.com/GLbm2Q4NQd — Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) November 20, 2021

Ovechkin, who made his international soccer debut for Dynamo Moscow in a friendly over the weekend, was asked about the Spirit by Russian reporters and if he would ever join them on the field someday.

“I think that if I use a power move in that match, then I will be given a disqualification for life!” Ovechkin said, joking about a big hit he made during the game. In hindsight, the response appears to be a deflection to not answer the question.

The Sportico story adds that Kang is engaged “in casual conversations with potential additional investors about minority stakes, some of whom were previously invested.” They say it’s unknown if that has or will include Ovechkin.