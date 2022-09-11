Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attends Washington Spirit Pride Game

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended the Washington Spirit game and was a featured member of the on-field celebration on Saturday. The Spirit hosted their annual “Pride Game” against the San Diego Wave.

The Second Gentleman was front and center for the team’s walkout to the field, smiling and waving to the fans in attendance. He also rocked his own customized jersey for the game.

@SecondGentleman leading the walk out for the Washington Spirit 📽️ washingtonspirit/IG pic.twitter.com/J7RQkjzA8X — faith (@larssteller) September 11, 2022

Emhoff, the first Second Gentleman in United States history, was featured during in-game activities, including taking a penalty shot on the team’s mascot at halftime. And yes, he came with a celly of his own!

.@secondgentleman Doug Emhoff just took a penalty at halftime of the #onespirit game — the celebration 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RvhqkaLQqf — Nate Rathjen (@rahtgee) September 10, 2022

Emhoff also got his shot with the T-Shirt cannon, firing it off to fans in the audience.

Some fans even got to take a photo with the Second Gentleman while he roamed Audi Field.

The Washington Spirit won their game in penalty time, 4-3, after Ashley Hatch hit the back of the net on a penalty kick.

After the game, the Spirit thanked Emhoff for attending on their Twitter.

And he responded in kind.

What a game! It was great day to join @WashSpirit and @SanDiegoWaveFC to celebrate Pride. pic.twitter.com/JfQR8vNySI — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) September 10, 2022

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Nationals-Giants baseball game in September 2021.

Screenshot: washingtonspirit/IG