Caps vs Isles pregame: Bet on the Caps

Once again, the Capitals are hosting the New York Islanders at Cap One Area. The Caps will continue to play shorthanded, but after the miracle pulled off during the previous game, I’m not super stressed. I’m feeling comfortable enough, I’d BET on us. That’s a little stock market humor for all of you that have been paying attention.

At any rate, Lars Eller is out, so TJ Oshie will be sliding on in to second line center. Tom Wilson is a game-time decision and, of course, we are still missing the four from the COVID situation.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Fire up your devices and stream the game with us. Peter is your resident recapper for the evening.

Record 3 – 3 – 0 4 – 0 – 3 Shot Attempt % 45.7% 50.9% PDO 99.7 104.0 Power Play 16.0% 35.7% Penalty Kill 84.2% 76.9%

Projected Lines

Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post for the lines. Oshie is headed to 2C tonight, since Lars Eller is out. Wilson and Backstrom are in, but Willy is a game-time decision:

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Sheary – Oshie- Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Carr – Sgarbossa – Sprong Dillon – Carlson

Chara – Schultz

Siegenthaler – TvR Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 1/30 2/1 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 1/28 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 2/4 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Knights/Blues Postponed

The Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues have had to postpone their game after a player and another member of the Golden Knight’s coaching staff entered COVID-19 Protocols. Please continue to wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines, and self-isolate as much as you can.

Storylines

