Injured yet inspired: numbers for the morning after

A couple of children stacked upon each other’s shoulders dressed up in weird blue jerseys, called themselves the Washington Capitals, and then beat the New York Islanders 3-2…in regulation!
The walking wounded Caps outshot the Isles 37 to 34 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 65 to 47.
"We've been trying to get more shots on net, regardless of quality" – John Carlson, finally admitting the team is trying to win in the Corsi Hockey League
— RMNB (@russianmachine) January 27, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Islanders
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On