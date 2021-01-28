Braden Holtby tosses hat onto the ice to celebrate teammate’s first career hat trick

With no fans this season, hat tricks celebrations just aren’t the same. But Braden Holtby recently did his best to make a teammate’s first career hatty feel special.

During Vancouver’s 7-1 victory over Ottowa on Monday, Holtby served as the backup to Thatcher Demko. Late in the third period, Canucks center Brandon Sutter scored his third goal of the game – his first hat trick in 13 seasons as a pro.

That’s when Holtby sprung to action.

Sutter scored a goal in each period with his third coming with less than a minute left in the game. At the top of Vancouver’s zone, Sutter knocked the puck away from Tim Stutzle and quickly found the back of the net.

In the corner replay, you can see someone on the Canucks bench, later revealed to be Holtby, chucking their lid onto the ice.

It wasn’t hundreds of hats but one is better than none.

Back in Washington Holtby celebrated many hat tricks especially from Alex Ovechkin. Last January John Carlson and Hotbly had some fun with Ovechkin’s 25th career hat trick. A fedora landed on the ice and Carlson requested it from the referee so that he could place it on Hotbly’s head.

you can put a bow on that W #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/m6SHXHHZHa — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 17, 2020

Holtby’s save percentage might be below 89 percent, but he’s still having fun out there.

Screenshot courtesy of the Canucks