Penguins fail to get shot off during 3-on-0 breakaway, lose in overtime a minute later

Guess what Caps fans? The Capitals aren’t the only ones failing to convert on a 3-on-0 breakaway.

The Pittsburgh Penguins botched a gimme goal late in overtime against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. They paid for it in a standings point a minute later.

Video

After a big hit by Bryan Rust jarred the puck loose from the Bruins, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins raced down the ice on a 3-on-0 break. Rust, seeing two of the best players in franchise history leading the break, peeled off for a shift change, leaving Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang to convert on a 2-on-0. They didn’t.

Letang and Malkin overpassed and Tuukka Rask harmlessly poke-checked the puck away.

Uhhh… the Penguins didn’t get a shot on net here 🥴pic.twitter.com/LlNAWdbyiR — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 27, 2021

The Bruins would show the Pens how it’s done a minute later when Craig Smith and David Krejci converted off of a 2-on-0 rush to win the game with 11 seconds left in overtime.

Clearly, the Penguins didn’t learn from the Caps mistake last Tuesday when Carl Hagelin, Nic Dowd and Nick Jensen failed to get the puck past Casey DeSmith on a 3-0 rush early in the second period.

The Penguins and Bruins are currently tied with Philediphia for second place in the Massmutual East Divsion at 9 points. They trail the first-place Capitals by two standings points.

Screenshot courtesy of NHL