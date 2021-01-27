Travis Boyd scores in first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Over the offseason, Travis Boyd signed a one-year, $700k deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, leaving the Capitals after six seasons in their organization.

After being put on waivers by the Leafs and placed on the taxi squad at the beginning of the year, Boyd, a 2018 Stanley Cup champion, made his Leafs debut Tuesday against the Calgary Flames after sitting out the team’s first seven games.

He scored in his first game with his new team.

The goal came on a broken play 2:09 into the second period. Mammoth Leafs forward Pierre Engvall hit Boyd with a pass streaking towards the net. Boyd buried the breakaway to give the Leafs a 3-1 lead.

“A pretty good regroup play there,” Boyd said to Sportsnet during the second intermission. “Went fast in the neutral zone and good play by Pierre over on the wall, saucing it over. I was able to handle it down. Luckily went through the armpit there. Trust me, I’ll take ’em any way I’ll get ’em. ”

travis boyd’s grin watching his own first goal as a leaf is very sweet pic.twitter.com/afrD1jayrE — mitch marney (@marnylandersen) January 27, 2021

The goal was Boyd’s first goal in 364 days. He last scored during a January 27, 2020 Capitals game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Boyd skated with Engvall and Joey Anderson on the Leafs fourth line.

“I thought myself personally and my line were good from the start tonight,” Boyd said postgame. “Really had some good O-Zone shifts in the first and even in the second before we ended up scoring. Once you start playing, you’re kind of right back into it.”

The Leafs would go on to win 4-3. They are the top team in the NHL currently.

Boyd ended up landing a contract from the Leafs because of his past experience tormenting Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe in the AHL.

“Sheldon was obviously coaching the Marlies my first few years down in Hershey,” Body said laughing. “Maybe I had a couple good games against the Marlies or something like that. I’m happy to be here and I’m very happy to be a part of the Leafs. It’s a great group of guys.”

