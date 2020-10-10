Travis Boyd signs one-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

Another Caps Cup-winner has moved on. Depth forward Travis Boyd is now a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, inking a one-year deal at the league minimum of $700,000.

Chris Johnston was first to report.

Since 2017-18, Boyd played 85 games with Washington, plus six playoff appearances. He was a solid fourth-line utility option with a lot of good looks in a low-offensive volume. The Capitals did not send him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Good luck, Travis!

From the Leafs:

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Travis Boyd to a one-year contract valued at $700,000.

Boyd, 27, split his 2019-20 season between the Washington Capitals and Hershey Bears (AHL). In 24 games with the Capitals, Boyd recorded three goals and seven assists before adding a goal in four Stanley Cup playoff games. The Edina, Minn., native has registered 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 85 NHL regular season games and has appeared in six career Stanley Cup playoff games, recording a goal. He has skated in 221 career AHL regular season games, all with Hershey, and registered 172 points (57 goals, 115 assists). He has three goals and 14 assists in 33 career Calder Cup playoff games.

Boyd was originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.