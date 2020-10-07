Capitals extend qualifying offer to Jonas Siegenthaler, non-tender Travis Boyd

The Washington Capitals had until 5 PM on Wednesday to extended qualifying offers to their remaining restricted free agents.

The team has chosen to extend qualifying offers to Jonas Siegenthaler and Shane Gersich, keeping their rights, while choosing to non-tender Travis Boyd, Connor Hobbs, and Kristofers Bindulis, who will become unrestricted free agents on Friday.

#Caps extend qualifying offers to defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler and forward Shane Gersich. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 7, 2020

The biggest news is Boyd, who appears to have played his final game in Washington. Boyd spent parts of three seasons with the Capitals, registering eight goals and 31 points in 85 games.

Boyd played one game during the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run in 2018. He spent a majority of his time playing on the fourth line and as an extra forward.

Not totally surprised about Boyd. As I reported a couple of weeks ago, the cap-conscious #Caps were concerned that Boyd, who had arbitration rights, might get more than they could commit. https://t.co/TOsWmdzpnR — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 7, 2020

And now some fun Boyd highlights.