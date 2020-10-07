Home / News / Capitals extend qualifying offer to Jonas Siegenthaler, non-tender Travis Boyd

Capitals extend qualifying offer to Jonas Siegenthaler, non-tender Travis Boyd

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

October 7, 2020 5:10 pm

The Washington Capitals had until 5 PM on Wednesday to extended qualifying offers to their remaining restricted free agents.

The team has chosen to extend qualifying offers to Jonas Siegenthaler and Shane Gersich, keeping their rights, while choosing to non-tender Travis Boyd, Connor Hobbs, and Kristofers Bindulis, who will become unrestricted free agents on Friday.

The biggest news is Boyd, who appears to have played his final game in Washington. Boyd spent parts of three seasons with the Capitals, registering eight goals and 31 points in 85 games.

Boyd played one game during the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run in 2018. He spent a majority of his time playing on the fourth line and as an extra forward.

And now some fun Boyd highlights.

, , , ,