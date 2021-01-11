Home / News / Former Capitals Mathieu Perreault and Travis Boyd among 100-plus players placed on waivers

Former Capitals Mathieu Perreault and Travis Boyd among 100-plus players placed on waivers

By Ian Oland

January 11, 2021 10:37 pm

The NHL had one of the biggest waiver days in its history on Monday per The Athletic’s Thomas Drance.

With training camps so massively short due to the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, teams opted to hold onto their plyers until the last possible waiver wire day, leading to over a 100-plus players being putting up for grabs. Nine Washington Capitals players were a part of that group highlighted by Pheonix Copley, Paul LaDue, and Shane Gersich.

Across the league, several other former Capitals got put on waivers by their new teams including Mathieu Perreault (Winnipeg), 2018 Stanley Cup champion Travis Boyd (Toronto), Riley Barber (Detroit), Aaron Ness (Arizona), and Tyler Graovac (Vancouver).

Other notables include Corey Perry, Anton Forsberg, and Keith Kinkaid per Puckpedia.

Every player that’s placed on waivers can be claimed by another team before noon on Tuesday.

