Former Capitals Mathieu Perreault and Travis Boyd among 100-plus players placed on waivers

The NHL had one of the biggest waiver days in its history on Monday per The Athletic’s Thomas Drance.

With training camps so massively short due to the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, teams opted to hold onto their plyers until the last possible waiver wire day, leading to over a 100-plus players being putting up for grabs. Nine Washington Capitals players were a part of that group highlighted by Pheonix Copley, Paul LaDue, and Shane Gersich.

We’re looking at 100+ players that will be posted on the NHL waiver wire in about 90 minutes. Few teams have made cuts to this point and anyone you want to re-assign to the AHL or Taxi Squad needs to hit waivers today. Could be the biggest waiver day in league history. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 11, 2021

Across the league, several other former Capitals got put on waivers by their new teams including Mathieu Perreault (Winnipeg), 2018 Stanley Cup champion Travis Boyd (Toronto), Riley Barber (Detroit), Aaron Ness (Arizona), and Tyler Graovac (Vancouver).

Mathieu Perreault has been placed on waivers by Winnipeg. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 11, 2021

Kenny Agostino, Travis Boyd, Adam Brooks, Martin Marincin and Calle Rosen have been placed on waivers by Toronto. Aaron Dell, notably, was not. So the #leafs are still carrying three goalies on the active roster. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 11, 2021

#LGRW roster moves: Kevin Boyle, Calvin Pickard, Dominic Tugeron, Dylan McIlrath, Brian Lashoff, Joe Hicketts, Turner Elson, Kyle Criscuolo, Riley Barber, and Evgeny Svechnikov have all been placed on waivers. — Anthony Noffke (@SinBinGriffins) January 11, 2021

Coyotes on waivers, per league source: Michael Bunting, Michael Chaput, Hudson Fasching, Freddie Gauthier, Dryden Hunt, Dysin Mayo, Aaron Ness, Lane Pederson, Blake Speers. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) January 11, 2021

Following Canucks designated for assignment (so either AHL or taxi squad):

Justin Bailey

Sven Baertschi

Guillaume Brisebois

Loui Eriksson (!)

Tyler Graovac

Ashton Sautner — Jason Brough (@JasonBroughTSN) January 11, 2021

Other notables include Corey Perry, Anton Forsberg, and Keith Kinkaid per Puckpedia.

Every player that’s placed on waivers can be claimed by another team before noon on Tuesday.