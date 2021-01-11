Capitals place nine players on waivers including Pheonix Copley, Paul LaDue, and Shane Gersich

After cutting six players from their training camp roster this morning, the Capitals placed nine others on waivers Monday afternoon.

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reports that Daniel Carr, Zach Fucale, Shane Gersich, Lucas Johansen, Paul LaDue, Cam Schilling, Michael Sgarbossa, Philippe Maillet, and Pheonix Copley.

These players can be claimed by any NHL team until noon Tuesday. If there are no claims made, the Capitals will keep the rights to the players and can option them down to Hershey.

The nine additional cuts leave the Capitals with 25 players on their training camp roster. Additional cuts appear to be defenseman Martin Fehervary, who was not present during Monday’s practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and veteran goaltender Craig Anderson, who signed a PTO before camp began.

It remains unclear which cut players will be named on the Capitals’ taxi squad.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB