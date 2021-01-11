Capitals cut six players from training camp roster, re-assign Axel Jonsson-Fjallby back to Hershey

After the Capitals’ second scrimmage on Sunday, head coach Peter Laviolette promised some cuts to the team’s training camp roster. After notifying players last night, those decisions were announced Monday morning.

The Washington Capitals cut six players and either loaned or re-assigned them to their junior or minor league hockey teams. Meanwhile, the Capitals called Axel Jonsson-Fjallby back from Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan and are assigning him to Hershey.

The cuts leave the Capitals with 34 players on their training camp roster which includes five goalies.

Jonsson-Fjallby will join training camp cuts Kody Clark, Brett Leason, Garrett Pilon, Joe Snively, and Riley Sutter in Hershey. Meanwhile, Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick, Hendrix Lapierre, will be sent back to his Canadian junior team in the QMJHL, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

More cuts are to come. The NHL’s first day of the season is on Wednesday. The Capitals’ season opener is Thursday night in Buffalo. The team will practice at noon at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Monday. The team has an advertised “taxi squad” practice on Tuesday, meaning more news could come later today or tomorrow morning on who made the team’s final roster.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB