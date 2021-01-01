Home / News / Caps announce 2021 training camp roster, including Craig Anderson and Hendrix Lapierre

Caps announce 2021 training camp roster, including Craig Anderson and Hendrix Lapierre

By Peter Hassett

January 1, 2021 8:58 pm

The Washington Capitals released on Friday night the schedule and roster for the 2021 training camp. Camp begins on Sunday, January 3 and will include veteran goalie Craig Anderson (recently signed to a tryout agreement) and 2020 draft pick Hendrix Lapierre.

Training camp begins on January 3 and will last 10 days. Camp will not be open to the public due to COVID restrictions.

The full roster, as announced:

And the schedule for the first six days:

  • Sunday, Jan. 3 – Medical/Testing – No media availability
  • Monday, Jan 4
    • 9:30 a.m. Group A practice
    • 3 p.m. Group B practice
  • Tuesday, Jan. 5
    • 9:30 a.m. Group A practice
    • 3 p.m. Group B practice
  • Wednesday, Jan. 6
    • 9:30 a.m. Group A practice
    • 3 p.m. Group B practice
  • Thursday, Jan. 7
    • 3:50 p.m. On-ice warm-up
    • 4 p.m. Scrimmage
  • Friday, Jan. 8 – Day off

Headline photo courtesy of @lapierreh