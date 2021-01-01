Caps announce 2021 training camp roster, including Craig Anderson and Hendrix Lapierre

The Washington Capitals released on Friday night the schedule and roster for the 2021 training camp. Camp begins on Sunday, January 3 and will include veteran goalie Craig Anderson (recently signed to a tryout agreement) and 2020 draft pick Hendrix Lapierre.

Training camp begins on January 3 and will last 10 days. Camp will not be open to the public due to COVID restrictions.

The full roster, as announced:

And the schedule for the first six days:

Sunday, Jan. 3 – Medical/Testing – No media availability

Monday, Jan 4 9:30 a.m. Group A practice 3 p.m. Group B practice

Tuesday, Jan. 5 9:30 a.m. Group A practice 3 p.m. Group B practice

Wednesday, Jan. 6 9:30 a.m. Group A practice 3 p.m. Group B practice

Thursday, Jan. 7 3:50 p.m. On-ice warm-up 4 p.m. Scrimmage

Friday, Jan. 8 – Day off

Headline photo courtesy of @lapierreh