Caps sign Craig Anderson to tryout agreement

The Washington Capitals are apparently still sizing up their options in net. The team announced on Sunday that they have signed a professional tryout agreement with Craig Anderson.

Anderson, 39, played with the Ottawa Senators for the last decade.

From the Caps:

#Caps sign goaltender Craig Anderson to a professional tryout agreement. Anderson, 39, registered an 11-17-2 record with a 3.25 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 34 games with Ottawa last season. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 27, 2020

The professional tryout agreement allows Anderson to train with the Capitals before the season begins.

Earlier this week, Caps GM Brian MacLellan said he anticipated a goalie tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanacek. That was Plan B after Henrik Lundqvist, the team’s big offseason signing, opted out of the season due to a heart condition.

Anderson has not been a star goaltender since the last lockout-shortened season in 2013, so for now let’s consider this Plan C.