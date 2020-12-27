Home / News / Caps sign Craig Anderson to tryout agreement

Caps sign Craig Anderson to tryout agreement

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

December 27, 2020 1:08 pm

The Washington Capitals are apparently still sizing up their options in net. The team announced on Sunday that they have signed a professional tryout agreement with Craig Anderson.

Anderson, 39, played with the Ottawa Senators for the last decade.

From the Caps:

The professional tryout agreement allows Anderson to train with the Capitals before the season begins.

Earlier this week, Caps GM Brian MacLellan said he anticipated a goalie tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanacek. That was Plan B after Henrik Lundqvist, the team’s big offseason signing, opted out of the season due to a heart condition.

Anderson has not been a star goaltender since the last lockout-shortened season in 2013, so for now let’s consider this Plan C.